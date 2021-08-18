Because of my obsession with Noah, our Wednesday Nite Kidz are doing a six-week series on the ark. The more I read this familiar, this very KNOWN story, the more it blows my mind.
This week, our focus was on the animals. The kids loved it. For them, it was about giraffes, zebras, elephants, etc. — two of each, of course. For me, there was a different lesson.
God had called Noah to build the ark. He gave him exact instructions on how it should be done. And Noah followed them to the letter. His life and the lives of his family depended on it.
Noah knew what his first job was: Build the boat. And so he did. Day in, day out. Noah’s second job was to store food for the journey. And so he and his family did. The amounts would have been clearly communicated by the Lord since they would be on the ark for over a year-plus the food for the animals. (A trip to the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky, puts this in perspective.)
Noah also knew what his job was not. He did not need to gather animals. That would be God’s job. The Lord knew he had his hands full already, building and storing. So Noah did his job, and God did His.
Genesis 7:1-24 tells much of this incredible true story. Verses 9 and 15 both record that the animals “came to Noah and entered the ark.” Can you picture the line?! A male and a female of each species CAME TO THE ARK. (There were more of the clean animals.) Imagine the time Noah could have spent away from the ark if he’d been distracted by animal gathering. His building would have suffered.
Noah did his job, and God did His. That may not be impactful to you, but it was definitely an “Ah-ha!” moment for me.
How many times have I tried to do my job and then help God do His job, too? I want to do my work and then help Him run the universe and work out His plan. I need to let Him be God and me NOT be God.
I am reminded again of Noah’s faith. In the middle of nowhere, so far from water, he was building a vehicle of salvation. Did he ever doubt? What did his wife or sons say? In the middle of ark work, did they suggest to begin gathering animals? Did he tell them to wait?
In ministry or in the Christian life, it is important to know what is and isn’t our job. Noah’s job was to build and store up food, but not to gather animals.
My job is to serve at my church, but not to be the pastor.
My job is to plant the seeds of the gospel, but not to be the Holy Spirit.
My job is to wait on God’s timing, but not to rush ahead.
My job is to trust Him, but not to be afraid.
When Noah had finished all of his work, just when the story couldn’t get any more surprising … two giraffes appeared on the horizon, and two zebras and two elephants … (It gives me chills!)
God definitely knows what He is doing!