Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.