January 6 was the 12th day of Christmas, Three Kings Day, Epiphany and Old Christmas all rolled into one. This special day celebrates the arrival of the wise men in the Christmas story (Matthew 2). I’m glad to have a specific time to appreciate those sages who traveled a great distance to find the newborn king.

The wise men. I picture them this minute in velvety robes with radiant smiles. In my mind’s eye, I see one of them with a white beard.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

