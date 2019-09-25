Waiting is not my favorite. I seem OK on the outside, but on the inside … my heart races, I look at the clock, and then I sometimes act too quickly.
We were out of town recently, staying at one of those hotels where they have robust coffee and one of those fancy waffle makers. I couldn’t wait to go to bed, so I could get UP!
The next morning I hurried to the breakfast area and saw the magnifico waffle maker across the way.
I squirted the magic waffle mix out of the magical waffle mix dispenser into one of the small designated cups. I grabbed the handle of the waffle maker, which was at an odd angle. Yanking open the machine, I realized I had torn someone else’s waffle into shreds! I closed it fast hoping no one had seen.
Suddenly, the owner of the now-torn waffle appeared. He had seen it all! I stammered, “I messed up your waffle.” “Yep,” he said with irritation. I began to blather on about how sorry I was that I hadn’t seen it but should have realized something was different because the handle had been at a different angle and I was so sorry — again — and then raced away to sit with my beloved, who had seen none of it. Whew! I wanted to kick myself really hard for being impatient but was afraid of spilling the magic waffle mix I still held in my hand.
At the table, I whisper/screeched to my beloved about the waffle fiasco. “What?!” he asked over the newspaper, a bit confused. As I quietly retold the whole story, out of the corner of my eye, I saw the torn-waffle owner walking toward me! Do people get violent over stuff like this? I wondered.
Shoot! He was sitting at the table next to us. Mortified, I announced, “This is the man whose waffle I destroyed.” “Hello,” my beloved said and nodded.
Not knowing what to say, yet not being able to shut my mouth, I joked to the torn-waffle owner, “When I make my waffle, you can go and mess it up.”
Every day we wait for little and big things. Are you a patient or impatient wait-er? Right now in your life what are you waiting for most? Isaiah 40:31 reminds us, “Those who wait upon the LORD will renew their strength; they will mount up with wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint”. If we wait upon the Lord … that’s when we will be renewed, and that’s when we will know it was Him working — not us!
Many times in the past, I stopped waiting and jumped too soon, too quickly, only to look back and see how God had been working all along, putting perfectly shaped pieces of my life together. I just couldn’t see it at the time.
This week I read on Pinterest, “To us, waiting is wasting. To God, waiting is working.”
God can be trusted. His timing is perfect, and He always wants the best for us! If we can be willing to wait … until His plan is ready and totally right for us, it will be wonderful — just like a delicious waffle. If we rush His timing, hurry His plan, we can end up a hot mess!