Vacation Bible School was last week, and I’m over the moon. Morning coffee in hand, I’m reflecting and relishing many memories we made.
COVID squelched all children’s activities last year. Stupid COVID. The months since it came to town have lasted dog years. We were eager to get on with “normal”! Finally, with no VBS since 2019, it was time to get the party started — literally.
The week launched with inflatables, popcorn, cotton candy and a shaved ice truck. The smells screamed “Carnival!” The snacks were great, but the best part was the laughter. And it was contagious! Kids of all ages, including me, hit the water slides time after time. Children were running, skipping. It was just like the old days! (When I entered the sanctuary before it started, tears came to my eyes. Kids were everywhere!)
That was just the first night!
On day two, it was the VBS we knew: meeting in the sanctuary with peppy songs, then groups being led to Bible stories, crafts, music, recreation and snacks. Forget the days of red Kool-Aid and two Hydrox cookies. We had scrumptious meals each night, prepped and served by an army of kind volunteers.
Our theme verse was Jeremiah 29:13: “You will seek Me and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart.” Lifeway’s music in “Destination Dig” was kickin’! We sang the verse again and again. Even the youngest knew it by the end of the week.
My role is preschool music leader. Our team sang and danced with 2- through 5-year-olds each night. Little fingers making a fountain as they learned “Deep and Wide” melted my heart. The 4s and 5s sang “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” for the first time.
We had many fun songs about the love of God. My very favorite was “My God is so Big.” When they threw their arms wide singing with all their hearts… Shew! I’m getting choked up as I type. Those are truths they can keep forever!
Though exhausted afterward, I could barely get to sleep each night, rethinking each class and the precious kiddies.
VBS is a big deal! Many of our local Baptist churches in Pike and Floyd counties started with VBSs held by a missionary named Annie Allen in the early to mid-1900s. VBS is still crucial and relative today. It is the biggest evangelistic opportunity each year inviting children and adults to come have a good time at the church and hear about Jesus. Stories (and songs) are all based on God’s Word — Scriptures that can seep into their hearts to last a lifetime.
On one of the last nights of VBS, our pastors shared the plan of salvation with the kindergarten through adults. Three children asked Jesus to come into their hearts! PtL!Vacation Bible School is one of my favorite weeks of the year. With COVID cases rising, I am so thankful that we were able to have a week of “normal” and learn important truths we can hold in our hearts through the next months of crisis.
If you have ever worked in VBS, thank you. God bless you! You might not think you made a difference, but I’m pretty sure you did!