Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

That day, it was only a poor, teenage girl and the angel of the Lord (Luke 1:26-38).

There was a lot to take in. An angel. Good news. A baby on the way. The Son of God.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you