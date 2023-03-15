It was a delicious meal, shared with good friends. We had found a retro Italian place an hour away-new for all of us. The appetizers were yummy. I had never had cheese fonduta before. Now it’s a favorite. A take on cheese fondue, we dipped chunks of sourdough bread, pepperoncini, and salami in a delicious goo made of several cheeses. There was also fresh bread to dredge through olive oil and spices.
I can remember the first time I saw the whole bread and oil thing thinking, “Eewww! That’s not for me.” Until I tasted it. My tastebuds were in heaven. Olive oil and bread were both in the tabernacle (Leviticus 24), so it’s almost Biblical to eat it.
For my meal, I ordered flatbread covered with Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese. My beloved chose spaghetti with angel hair pasta. He finished with cannoli and coffee.
There were so many good things to enjoy! As usual, I had loaded up on appetizers and unsweetened tea. By the time my flatbread arrived, I was stuffed to the gills. I did what we all do at a time like that: I asked for a to-go container.
I tucked the Styrofoam box in the floor of my beloved’s car so it wouldn’t get knocked over. We laughed and reviewed the good meal on our drive home, making plans for the next trip. I definitely would be ordering the cheese fonduta again! Back home, a chill in the air had us hurrying to get inside.
My beloved found the flatbread under the passenger seat…THREE. WEEKS. LATER. Thank the Lord the weather had been cool!
I often take leftovers home from restaurants, but never eat them. Each time, they are dutifully placed in the fridge and then discarded three days later. I know my history. I know they won’t be eaten, yet I feel compelled to hold on to them.
Besides restaurant leftovers, I’m pondering other things I hold on to that I do not need. Are there hurts-intentional or unintentional-that I still cling to from the past? Is there pride, guilt, regret, or worry lingering that need to be disposed of? Are there other burdens I need to take to the LORD and the trash can?
Genesis 31 tells us of another woman who held on to things she didn’t need. After 20 years in Paddan Aram, the LORD told Jacob it was time to go back to his homeland. On the way out of town, Rachel grabbed her father’s household gods-something she didn’t need. When her father came looking for them, Rachel hid them in her camel’s saddle and sat on it while he searched the tent. I haven’t found what she finally did with the idols, but I’m hopeful she tossed them in the next dumpster her camel passed.
To say that Jesus is a garbage collector might sound offensive, yet, He is famous for making messages out of our messes. He welcomes me-and you-to bring our problems to Him. He will help carry them, deal with them, and dispose of them. We can hold on to Him and the truths in His Word as He holds on to us.
We have a new rule in the Reed household: Thou shalt not ask for a to-go container.
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.