Winter storm Uri invaded our territory last week. My beloved and I sat in the dark for a few days due to power outages in our area. No TV, no internet, no electricity. Our time off the grid was much shorter than those in other counties, but it was eye-opening, nonetheless.
As we huddled around the fireplace, my beloved checked on our sheep. Countless church members reported their electricity was also off and would likely stay off for a while.
At first, I found myself saying to others, “We don’t have any power.” It would have been more accurate to say, “We don’t have electricity,” because we certainly had the power of Christ beating in our hearts and pulsing through our veins!
The year 2020 stunk, and 2021 hasn’t looked much better so far, but we STILL have a real, living God on His throne in heaven who is still in control! Shew and PTL! He is still good even when the lights are off! No matter what happened, we knew He would help us and that this would eventually pass.
Romans 8:28 reminds us that God will use all things for good for those who love Him. He might use a calamity to help us remember how blessed we really are or help put things in perspective. There’s nothing like a good crisis to make you more appreciative. Before it went off, I took electricity — and all that depends on it — for granted. My husband worked for American Electric Power years ago, yet I couldn’t tell you the last time I prayed for a lineman or service man.
I don’t know if utility workers have ever been prayed for quite as much as they have in the past 14 days. For their safety and for wisdom. It was a LOT for them to figure out! As time passed, more people were praying — and more fervently.
Because of Uri, I now get excited when I see power company vehicles. I passed a beautiful line of out-of-state trucks yesterday. They had come across hill and dale to aid our family, friends and neighbors. I waved and blew my horn like they’d just won the Super Bowl. Their presence brought tears to my eyes.
During the outages, friends out of the area asked how we were. Without reservation, I told them, “Blessed!” and meant it. We WERE blessed even if we were in the dark! Things could have been so much worse! I know children — by name — who live in the Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. They sleep on the floor in tin huts the size of bathrooms. They have never had electricity or clean water. I wonder every day if they have enough food to eat.
A couple of days huddled around a fire with the human I love most in this world was a piece of cake. We had power, just no electricity.
Last night at midnight, our doorbell rang loudly, signaling it was off again. I am reading and typing by candlelight this morning.
Key lessons/reminders from Winter Storm Uri:
- Pray for utility workers — especially during a winter storm,
- Know how to make coffee without electricity,
- Keep your phone and laptop charged at all times,
- Jesus is the True Light (John 8:12). It’s more important than ever to share Him with this dark world.