Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

“And there were shepherds…” (Luke 2:8-20). How fitting.

Moses had been one for many years and then became a shepherd to the people of Israel in the desert.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7

@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you