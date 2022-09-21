Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

My beloved gifted me with “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream. I’ve been digging into the lives and stories of 16 Bible girls, applying their wisdom to life today.

When I began the chapter on Esther, I wondered what new things God would show me. (I will never, ever have learned it all.) I am thrilled to say that He stirred my heart anew with love for this well-known Jewish woman.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

