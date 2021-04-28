A few weeks ago, Addi (not her real name) broke her Invisalign trays, but she didn’t tell her mom. She found her next set and put them in. Shew! Crisis averted.
A few days later, Addi broke her trays again. As before, she did not tell her mom. She took care of the problem herself again, getting out a new set. It was the last one she had. This might get her off schedule, but no worries. She thought she should probably tell her mom, then talked herself right out of that.
A few days later, Addi broke her Invisalign trays AGAIN. Her stomach began to churn. Now, she HAD to tell her mom! She would be so mad, Addi thought. And then there would be the speech. And then they would have to call the orthodontist. This was going to be terrible! Awful!
Her mom didn’t yell but was so disappointed and thought she was irresponsible. An appointment with the orthodontist was made for the next day. Addi did not sleep much that night. She was filled with guilt and pictured a terrible scene.
Addi’s mom texted me after she found out. I was pretty sure I could imagine what was going on in Addi’s head. When she came in, she pulled the broken pieces of her trays out of her mouth and braced herself. We tried in her new trays, and all was well, though we still needed to figure out why she kept breaking them.
She’d been so afraid we would break bad. I wanted to still her racing heart!
“Listen,” I began, “we will never yell at you or be mad at you over your teeth.” Her eyes were big and she nodded as she soaked up my words. “We are for you. We are not against you,” I finished. She was so relieved. I thought I saw her eyes water just a little.
The words to “Who You Say I Am” by Hillsong came to mind: “You are for me, not against me, I am who You say I am…” I was an adult before I grasped, I mean REALLY grasped, that God is for me and not against me. His love is unconditional!
I tell kids who have braces/Invisalign to tell their parent/guardians right away if something is wrong. If they confess immediately, there will be less fear, guilt and consequences. The same is true with my relationship with God. If there is a problem or crisis, I need to go straight to Him for help. The longer I avoid it or put it off, the worse I will feel. After I have poured my heart out to Him, I feel relieved. Then, He lovingly straightens me up better than an Invisalign tray!
Psalm 103:8 calms my racing heart and mind: “The LORD is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding love.” Verses 11-12 sum it up beautifully: “For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is His love for those who fear Him; as far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us.”
If He can raise the dead (and He did!), He is big enough to take care of anything that comes up in my life!