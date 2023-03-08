Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

On the outside, I looked fabulous: new white wig in place, pink sparkly cat-eyed glasses, a pink puffy gown with lots of tulle and glitter. Below the surface, not so much. The fear of being pulled over or in an accident kept me driving very, very carefully.

I have the absolute privilege of being the Tooth Fairy for some elementary schools in our area. It’s magical fun where I get to share with kids of all ages about the importance of taking care of their teeth. It’s a fun opportunity I’ve had for years but was grounded during the years of COVID.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

