We met Jay last summer. He was vacationing with his family, and we struck up a conversation.
Like Jay and his people, we stay at the same place every summer. This year, we saw them almost the first day of vacation. Jay is a crusty guy with a northern accent and almost always wears a Navy hat. Hold that thought.
There were several nice restaurants connected to our hotel. Their dress code was previously “business casual” but lessened since COVID. One evening, my beloved and I eagerly planned to eat at Chez Isabelle, a restaurant with French cuisine. We were first in line when the door opened but were stopped immediately. Chez Isabelle had NOT changed their dress code, so men could not enter without a collared shirt. My beloved was collar-less.
The hosts were so sorry, but rules are rules. We backed out the door and headed elsewhere.
Later, while enjoying live saxophone music after our non-French supper, my beloved told Jay about Chez Isabelle.
Straightaway Jay announced, “I’ll loan you a shirt!” He meant it. My beloved hesitated, but Jay insisted and hurried back to his room to collect an island-themed collared shirt for the next evening. It was the sweetest thing and so generous. When was the last time a practical stranger offered you the shirt off his back?
This is a great time to tell you that Jay is 83, tall and slender. My beloved is structured differently. The island-themed, collared shirt on loan would not button.
As we approached Chez Isabelle the following day for supper, we still didn’t know if we would get in. My beloved wore a shirt underneath, but the collared shirt was not buttoned. Would we be allowed to enter?
The hosts were glad to see us back and ushered us to a table. We sighed with relief. I can’t remember what we ate, but I will not soon forget my beloved enjoying a French meal in Jay’s island shirt. (He wouldn’t let me take his picture.)
We spent a few evenings with Jay and his family, where I found out a few more things about him. He was in the Navy for 37 years, hence the hat. When Jay was a kid, his father was a dancer on Broadway — not a frontliner, but in the ensemble. He remembers going backstage and seeing Frank Sinatra and Tommy Dorsey. One night, our saxophonist played a Sinatra song. Jay quickly informed us it was from 1948.
I learned that a family friend had suffered a paralyzing injury and Jay visited him in the nursing home every single day to feed him. For. Years. So, not only was Jay generous with his clothing, but also his time.
The Lord convicted me to be more generous and selfless — like Jay.
As followers of Christ, we are called to be giving. Luke 6:38 reminds us, “Give and it will be given to you. … For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.”
How can we be generous? With our words, our time and even our clothes. Every day, God will put people in our path we can bless.
There were hugs all around before heading home, and this time we exchanged contact information. I told Jay he hadn’t heard the last of the collared shirt.
