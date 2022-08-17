Noah knew a thing or two about floods. Chapters six through eight of Genesis document the true story. When the door closed on the ark, he was surely flooded with a wave of emotion.
There are many kinds of floods that don’t involve water — some good, some bad.
On June 30, Floyd County was flooded with shock and heartache as three well-loved police officers and a K-9 officer were killed in a mass shooting.
A mom I care about has been flooded with grief. She just buried her 17-year-old son.
A lady I love recently found out hard truths about her cancer. She and her family are flooded with fear and questions about the future.
A friend’s power is being cut off again because she is unable to pay. She is flooded with debt and financial woes.
Two weeks ago, many communities in our area were flooded by an ocean of water after torrential rains. Houses, cars, trucks, businesses and earthly goods were washed away. The death count is currently 38, with two still missing.
Now as those affected by the water pick up the pieces of their lives, we are praying for floods of other kinds. Floods of good things.
We are praying for the flood victims to now be flooded with strength. From mudding out to going through wet family treasures, it’s hard to imagine the physical and emotional storm they are experiencing. They need strength to endure, power to press on.
We are praying for community leaders and pastors to be flooded with wisdom. Working the puzzle pieces of getting supplies to the right people and places is crucial. They must partner with insiders and outsiders to get their towns and counties back on a firm foundation.
We are praying for church members to be flooded with compassion, going out to be Jesus with skin on. Churches need to be alive and active in affected communities, pulling on their mud boots, rolling up their sleeves, preparing food, whatever the need. Crisis is a great time to make sure our lights are not under a bushel.
Finally, we are praying for our area to be flooded with volunteers and donations. So many have lost so much. They can’t rebound alone. An army of helpers is needed. Supplies and money can get them back on their feet … into their homes. Please don’t forget eastern Kentucky. We need you. (Thank you, to those who have already helped!)
Thankful the water had passed; Noah departed the ark. He and his family began a new chapter that wouldn’t be easy. It was a story they hadn’t anticipated, but God was there. With Him, all things were and are still possible (Luke 1:37)!
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.