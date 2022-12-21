At the jail last Sunday, female inmates sat in the floor as we studied the first part of the Christmas story. Due to the numbers incarcerated, we were squeezed into the visitation room. No one complained.
We always begin by telling them why we’re there. We want to remind them that God sees them and still loves them dearly. To be truthful, these girls desperately need to hear that. (Doesn’t everyone?) Many of them have burned so many bridges-ALL the bridges. More than a few have no family left to turn to.
Often at this stage, at this place, they feel they can’t even talk to God. He is the one they’ve lied to the most. They wonder how can they pray to Him when they have let Him down so much. They have promised many things for His help and then gone back on their word. In the still time of incarceration, the devil has a field day in their minds.
These are the girls at the jail-the girls we love-sitting quietly in tattered uniforms with broken sandals, hearts, and dreams. They came voluntarily, hoping to hear a good word, some good news. That’s exactly what we had.
We prayed and then for a bit, we were just a bunch of women in a Bible study.
Luke 1 and Matthew 1 were our focus, breaking it down in parts. We had to go back to the beginning to understand the Christmas story. We talked about God’s Plan A: a perfect world, and then because of sin His Plan B: the promised Savior.
Mary was “troubled” at the angel’s words. We all agreed stepping out and believing God takes faith. We spoke Luke 1:37 out loud three times: “For nothing is impossible with God. For nothing is impossible with God. For nothing is impossible with God.” It’s a good verse whether you’re in jail or not.
Filled with good news from the angel, Mary rushed to tell her betrothed. Her wonderful, amazing, mind-blowing news was not well received. While Joseph didn’t want to have her killed, he was at least divorcing her. To be the servant of the Lord did not seem to have many perks at first. We read about the angel speaking to Joseph and his courageous obedience.
It was only the beginning of the story. God’s perfect timing, will have us back at the jail on Christmas morning. Most of the girls will still be there. They will learn about the shepherds-the outcasts of society. They will find that the Christmas story is not like the Christmas cards show. It was not the sweet, clean picture we see displayed. There were difficult, scary, and dirty pieces of an eternal puzzle God fit perfectly together. He can still do that. He still does that!
When our time came to a close, we hugged each girl and they trudged back to their cells. We pray that the Scriptures will soak into their bone marrow.
The good news of Jesus can pierce the darkest situations, the darkest night. We pray that this Christmas, with no tree, no presents, no family gatherings, the girls will realize that Jesus is enough.
That first Christmas, there was only one gift: Jesus. He was for the whole world and exactly what we needed.
