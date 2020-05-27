I had some big decisions to make -- game changers -- and had set a whole day aside for prayer. I went about the day but was in constant contact with my Heavenly Father.
Driving out of the hollow, I spoke aloud to Him. “Your Word says in James 1 that if I need wisdom, I should ask You and You will give it. So, I’m asking You to give me wisdom. And the next verse says for me to believe and not doubt. THIS TIME, Lord, I’m NOT going to doubt. I’m going to believe and EXPECT!” Any passerby would have assumed I had my cell phone on speaker, or that I was talking to myself. It was way better than that.
I also asked God to make His direction so clear even a blind person could see it. That may sound irreverent. You probably pray with much better words, and maybe a thee or thou thrown in; not me.
James 1:5 instructs, “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously, to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” I have LOVED that verse! Verse six goes further, “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.” Been there many a time.
I’ve prayed James 1:5 frequently over the years yet stopped short. I took my requests before the Lord, but then figured I would still mess it up. Thought I would miss the instructions and end up all turned around and in a tangle. I either hadn’t read verse six or it had been torn out of my Bible.
So often in the past, I prayed for guidance, for wisdom, but then DOUBTED. That was the OLD me. Not gonna do it anymore! If I don’t believe that God can do something, that He WILL, then I’m just wasting my breath in asking.
This time was different. I made my petitions to the Lord and then watched and waited -- expectantly. I had a deadline, but I wasn’t going to worry. I would’t fret and try to figure out another plan. This time, I was waiting, believing!
Beth Moore once said, “God is always on time, but He is rarely early.” His absolute direction came 30 minutes before the deadline was up! And THIS blind woman could see it clearly! I would still have to show up and would need courage, but I had immeasurable peace!
God is many good things, sometimes He is just plain sweet. He gave me confirmation during our FaceTime Sunday School class on Sunday morning and also in my beloved’s online sermon!
“…you must believe and not doubt…” Six words that change everything!