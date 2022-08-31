Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

According to britannica.com, “an instrument is a tool or device that is used for a particular purpose.”

For 15 ½ years working as a dental assistant, I have handed my dentist/boss instruments throughout each workday. At first glance, they may appear to be utensils made for torture, but in truth, they are not.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7

@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you