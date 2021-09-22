We celebrate lots of holidays at the Reed household. Christmas is my favorite, followed by spiritual birthdays. One special day I always recognize is the Feast of Trumpets (Rosh Hashanah).
I’m not Jewish but Holy Moly, since reading about the Jewish feasts over a decade ago, I’m extremely aware of the dates and times each year.
I grew up in church, but did not connect the Jewish-ness of Jesus until I was in my 40s. I’d always heard that Jesus was coming back soon. Busy with life, I hoped it would be later rather than sooner. (Not proud of that.)
And then I read “The Seven Feasts of Israel.” Zola Levitt shined an atomic light on the Scriptures regarding so many things in his short book. I homed in on the Feast of Trumpets. Many scholars believe that Jesus will come back to rapture the church during that time.
Jesus, the Messiah, kept the Jewish Feasts! He was crucified on Passover, buried on the Feast of Unleavened Bread, raised on the Feast of Firstfruits (1 Corinthians 15:20), and sent the Holy Spirit on Pentecost. The next feast is the Feast of Trumpets.
In Bible times during the FOT, the high priest stood at the Temple and blew the trumpet so that it could be heard in the surrounding fields. At that instant, the faithful workers would stop harvesting even if there were more crops to bring in and leave immediately for the worship services. Wouldn’t it make perfect sense that at the FOT Jesus will collect the church?
Every year, I have the FOT marked on my phone. Some years, I have even had a countdown app running. Yes, I know that no one knows the hour or the day (Matthew 24:36), but that doesn’t mean I can’t get excited or be diligently watching. My husband knows when FOT is coming; my kids, and most of my co-workers know. My mom always knew, and lots of my close friends are aware, because I may mention it occasionally or EVERY SINGLE DAY as the holiday approaches.
While the Rapture will be a glorious day for those who know the Lord, it will be horrific for those who are left behind. (The “Left Behind” books and movies give great insight.)
On the FOT, I still work and go about my day, but I’m watching the clock like crazy — just pondering. Last Tuesday, was the FOT for 2021. I was up early and was washing my hair the first time my daughter (who is a believer) texted me: “Mom.” One minute later: “Moms.” Another minute later: “MOM!” And then: “YOU’RE NOT ANSWERING SO I THINK I MISSED IT!!”
“Oh goodness! No, still here!” I finally replied.
“Oh thank God,” she answered.
Bless her heart! (Not gonna lie — it still gets me tickled.)
We surely do NOT know when Jesus will come to rapture the church, but we surely need to be ready and about His business. He shared with His disciples, “So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him,” (Matthew 24:44).Years ago, I read that the only thing you can take with you to heaven is your children and your friends. Let’s work to get them all there!