Pansies are my favorite flowers in the spring. The bright colors with the black centers are the ones I love best. My beloved makes sure I have lots of them to plant in pots on the front and back porches. They are hardy in the cool weather and make me smile every time I see them.

But then the time comes for geraniums. And I love geraniums! They are my favorite summer flower. To fill my pots with geraniums, I had to take out the spring pansies. I hated that part.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

