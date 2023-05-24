Pansies are my favorite flowers in the spring. The bright colors with the black centers are the ones I love best. My beloved makes sure I have lots of them to plant in pots on the front and back porches. They are hardy in the cool weather and make me smile every time I see them.
But then the time comes for geraniums. And I love geraniums! They are my favorite summer flower. To fill my pots with geraniums, I had to take out the spring pansies. I hated that part.
Pulling up the still-in-bloom pansies, I was struck by the symbolism of it all. It was a living example of Ecclesiastes 3:1-2: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot.”
This time of planting and uprooting flowers reminded me that there are other seasons in life with friends, ministry, and even church members. As I dug in the dirt, I pondered friends from over the years. In my early 30s, I had close, d-e-a-r friends who help me learn to be a mother. We even sang together at church. We’re all spread out now, but those times and years together are as fresh in my mind if they had happened yesterday. Seasons of friends changed and that’s OK. God brought new friends.
Ministries can also be uprooted. What seemed to thrive years ago might not be what works in 2023. (We learned that during COVID.) Using “because that’s the way we’ve always done it” as a reason no longer applies.
Over the years, I have had the opportunity and privilege to serve on mission trips, in dental clinics, in prison, and with children of all ages. Ministry partners have changed, too, with each one having lived out their “such a time as this.” Our jail team is a wonderful example of this truth. Beginning in 2006, each volunteer along the way has brought unique gifts to the table. Some have served many years, while some only a short time. God kept-and keeps-raising up more helpers to share with the women incarcerated at our county jail. During COVID, we were completely locked out and honestly thought the time had come to an end. Then God did the sweetest thing: He re-opened the door for us to go back in! Ministries change and that’s OK.
As I uprooted pansies and planted geraniums, it brought to mind church members who have gone to other churches, recently and through the years. I have to tell myself that, too, is OK. My heart and head need to be about kingdom business and not just the church where I serve. I truly want each follower of Christ to thrive, grow deep roots in a local church, and gloriously bloom where they are planted. Just like my new geraniums.
I cleaned up my mess and ventured to the back porch where I would be planting begonias with double blooms. (We’ve never had double blooming begonias before.) I hadn’t realized the flower switch would end up being a lesson from Ecclesiastes. My heavenly Father is the sweetest. He teaches me the neatest things when I pay attention.
