Winnie, about six or seven years old, came to the clinic because she had a toothache. She opened her mouth wide and I saw the problem. Two of her back teeth were broken off. They looked painful. I work for a pediatric dentist. Helping kids get out of tooth pain is my favorite thing.

But we were not at my workplace. We were not even in the U.S. It was 2019 and we were in Nairobi, Kenya. There was no dentist on our mission team. All we could do was send Winnie home with ibuprofen to use as needed. It probably didn’t last a week.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

