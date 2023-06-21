Winnie, about six or seven years old, came to the clinic because she had a toothache. She opened her mouth wide and I saw the problem. Two of her back teeth were broken off. They looked painful. I work for a pediatric dentist. Helping kids get out of tooth pain is my favorite thing.
But we were not at my workplace. We were not even in the U.S. It was 2019 and we were in Nairobi, Kenya. There was no dentist on our mission team. All we could do was send Winnie home with ibuprofen to use as needed. It probably didn’t last a week.
I have a picture of Winnie in my phone and have prayed for her mouth more times than I can count. The teeth that had broken off typically last until the age of 10 or 11 so she was in for a tough time. When kids break a tooth in very poor countries, they just press through the pain. The gums swell and overtake the broken tooth like lava from a volcano overtakes land. It’s a bad situation.
This summer, we are going back to Kenya, and a dentist is on the mission team. MY dentist is going. We have the privilege of working a medical/dental clinic with kids and adults in the Kawangware Slum. Oh, how I hope we see Winnie!
Last week, I tried to explain the reason for mission trips-both home and away, to our youth in Sunday School. Kids (and adults) don’t always listen, so I wanted to remind them what all the hoopla was about. They knew a group was going from our church. But did they know why?
There are many Bible verses that encourage us to help our neighbor. Even though Kenyans are thousands of miles away, they are still our neighbors, and are in need. Great need. We have ways to help them. I mentioned 1 Peter 4:10 to the class: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others...”
Our team is made up of men and women who will be doing just that. God will be using each one, their gifts, their occupations, their servant hearts to be the hands and feet of Jesus. When I shared “For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required,” (Luke 12:48) we all agreed that Americans have definitely been given much.
By the time you read this, we will be on our way. Your prayers would be appreciated. That all of our supplies and meds will get through customs (and not be confiscated). That there will be peace during our trip. (There has been political unrest.) That we will be able to share Jesus while helping young and old to better health.
In How to Deal with How You Feel, James Merritt explains when we pray, we are inviting God to get involved. That thought has lingered in my mind for weeks. I WANT God involved. I NEED God involved-whether I’m going to Africa, work, Food City, or everywhere else.
We have asked God to get involved in our trip, on our trip, and all around our trip. I can’t wait to see what He does! I’ll have plenty of stories to share.
