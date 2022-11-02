Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Genesis tells the magnificent story of creation. “God called the dry ground ‘land’ and the gathered waters He called ‘seas.’ And God saw that it was good,” (1:10). And it WAS. Looking at the ocean this week, “good” is a small word that describes an indescribably wonderful thing. It all takes my breath.

The sun has just come up again, as it did yesterday and a million times before, showing off glorious colors. It speaks to me of the faithfulness of God. (One of my mother’s favorite hymns was “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”) In Ecclesiastes 1:5, Solomon wrote: “The sun rises and the sun sets, and hurries back to where it rises.” That’s faithfulness, that’s dependability. The sun is my favorite part of being at the beach.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you