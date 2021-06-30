Some of my genius ideas for children’s church turn out to be not so genius. I get extra points for enthusiasm.
Realizing our new 2-year-olds and some other wiggly kids needed a little something extra for activities, I latched on to the idea of sensory toys. Going the easy/cheap way, I purchased brightly colored balloons and packed them with all manner of things.
Beads, beans, rice and marbles were a few of the fillers I had planned. Walking through Dollar Tree, I searched for anything with a texture. And, it had to go through the neck of the balloon! Grits and miniature marshmallows were added to my basket.
I don’t know if you’ve stuffed balloons lately with anything other than water; it can be tricky. While brainstorming at work, a college student suggested the top of a Gatorade bottle could be used as a funnel. Game. Changed.
As with most of my genius ideas, I made a huge mess. Balloons had to be blown up for 10 minutes to make them pliable. I clipped them with clothes pins. They rolled everywhere. Sitting on my couch with bags of filler all around, I looked like I was having a party all by myself.
My beloved had gone to bed. He will be very curious when he finds grits and rice in the couch.
As silly as it may sound, I prayed as I worked. I want our kids to learn about Jesus and have the best time ever!
The next morning in children’s church, the kids LOVED the balloons! Right off, we played “Pass the Balloon” to one of their favorite songs. Passing to their neighbor was a totally new concept. We laughed so much! It was one of those delicious moments when everything was right … and then it wasn’t.
One 4-year-old especially loved the marshmallow-filled balloons and cried every time he had to pass it to someone else. (Later, I caught him trying to stuff it into his pocket to take home.)
A 5-year-old somehow exploded a rice-filled balloon showering a thousand grains on the floor. (A grit balloon was leaking, but we caught it just in time.)
Our Father’s Day lesson was on Zechariah. He became a father at an old age. We made angels, Zechariah faces with big cotton ball beards, and played a silly game of “Hot Baby John.” It’s exactly like hot potato but with a swaddled baby doll. Learning that Gabriel struck Zechariah mute, we put our hands over our mouths and tried to talk. It was hilarious! There was also singing with big motions. (My helpers need a raise!)
Why am I telling you all this? Learning about God and His Word can be so much fun! COVID shut down so many things over the past 15 months, including church services. We are sooo glad to be back to “normal.”
I hope you and your family have gone back to church. If not, I hope you will. You need it; your children and grandchildren need it. I hope you go and learn about Jesus together and you LOVE IT and love HIM. I pray He gives you so much joy that you can’t keep it in, like a balloon filled with rice … that it will explode all over everyone you meet!