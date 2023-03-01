Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Davisson Brothers Band have released a new single and video — “Mountain High” — from their upcoming album “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” which will be released on April 28.

 Photo courtesy of Clay Enos

The Davisson Brothers Band has always reflected their West Virginia history and influences in their music. Debuting in 2009 with their first self-titled Davisson Brothers Band album and acclaimed single releases — “Foot Stompin’” and “Big City Hillybilly,” — the group was off to a good start.

Brothers Chris and Donnie Davisson continued their rise with two successful follow-up singles in “Jesse James” and “Po’ Boyz,” with the latter cut creating an impressive following in Australia.

