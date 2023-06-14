Joe and Lera Mae Dado of Freeburn, Kentucky recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. They were married in Pikeville, Kentucky on June 10, 1943. They are the parents of the late Jacqueline “Carlene” (Corby) Sanders and Larry (Peggy) Dado. They have five grandchildren: Chad (Tricia) Sanders, Valerie (Adam) Propp, Natalie (Adam) Rocco and Andrew (Melissa) Dado. They have five great grandsons: Chase, Alec, Carter, Parker and Luca.
Their family says they have been the perfect role models and example of love to their family. They’ve taken good care of each other and always say they raised each other. This is certainly a milestone very few couples have the privilege of celebrating.