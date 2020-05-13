CHARLESTON — Children’s author Jon Scieszka has joined the 2020 West Virginia Book Festival lineup as a featured speaker.
Scieszka is best known for his bestselling picture books including “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs!” and “The Stinky Cheese Man.” He is also the founder of www.guysread.com and a champion force behind www.guyslisten.com. He was also the first U.S. National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature in 2008.
“We are thrilled to add bestselling children’s author Jon Scieszka to the 2020 Book Festival lineup,” said Michelle Ross, head of the Book Festival’s selection committee. “Scieszka has multi-generational appeal with his classic picture books like ‘The Stinky Cheese Man’ and his current hit middle-grade series ‘Frank Einstein.’ Scieszka is well-known for his hilarious sense of humor and will surely bring laughter to the Book Festival.”
Other featured speakers for the 2020 Book Festival include New York Times bestselling author Colson Whitehead, who just won his second Pulitzer Prize this week; author, singer and mastermind behind the 2018 thriller “Bird Box,” Josh Malerman; thriller writer Douglas Preston; Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author Eric Eyre; and West Virginia native and author Denise Giardina.
The 2020 West Virginia Book Festival will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. In addition to presentations from national, local and regional authors, the festival will feature writing workshops, family activities, a literary marketplace and the annual used book sale. All events and programs are free and open to the public.
The West Virginia Book Festival is made possible by its charter presenters, the Kanawha County Public Library, the Library Foundation of Kanawha County Inc., the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Sponsors for this year’s festival are West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Library Commission, the Center for the Book, the Marshall University Foundation, the Friends of the Library and TC Energy Foundation.
For more information, visit the West Virginia Book Festival at www.wvbookfestival.org.