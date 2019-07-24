BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fair will kick off Thursday, Aug. 1, with gates opening at 4 p.m. with no admission fee at Lick Creek Park in Danville.
Running through Saturday, Aug 3, inflatables and activities for children, an increase in craft vendor participation, fresh new food offerings, a variety of entertainment and a fireworks show are on the docket for 2019.
Organizer and volunteer Leona Messer, who has volunteered for the event since the early 1990s, said that careful planning and an effort to find new vendors and entertainment are part of the challenges that go into putting on an event of this size.
"This year the interest has been much better than it was last year," she said. "As of right now we have about 15 vendors signed up, and we'll continue to get those as we get closer to our opening day."
Grilled corn on the cob and funnel cakes are among some of the new food on the menu along with the traditional staples of fair food offerings.
Foam archery and battle balls are part of the attraction for kids. Inflatable play will be available for around $5, and a projected price for foam archery and battles balls will be under $10.
On Saturday, there will be a car show with registration from noon-1 p.m. and judging between 1-3 p.m. Organizers are looking for judges for a salsa tasting contest at 3 p.m.
Book bags and school supplies will be given away at 4 p.m. Saturday, which is Kids Day with gates opening at noon to accommodate the activities, with Thursday and Friday opening at 4 p.m.
This year, door prizes will be given away with no purchase necessary with prizes valued at $30 and up and will be awarded at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. on each day. Prizes include a smartphone, coolers and portable electronics.
The country store will be located in the arts and crafts building and will have a raffle-style give away with purchased tickets that will include new tools and electronics.
The fair will once again resolve on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. with a fireworks show.
"We've received more volunteers this year," Messer said. "All we get out of this is to be able to look at people's faces and hope that we did a good job. We got a lot of new, fresh ideas. We're excited to have some fresh entertainment and we're excited about our lineup."
Hair Supply guitarist Johnny Compton said that he looks forward to playing the rock hits of the 1980s for attendees.
"We're excited and honored to be a part of it," he said. "We want to put on a great show and hopefully bring back some memories with some 80s rock anthems."
Opening ceremonies will be provided by VFW Daniel Boone Post 5578 at the stage at 6 p.m. on opening day.
Questions can be addressed via the Boone County Fair Facebook page or by calling Virginia Messer at 304-245-8113.
2019 Boone County Fair Entertainment Schedule
Aug. 1
7 p.m. - Rick Curry and the Currytones
9 p.m. - Hair Supply
Aug. 2
5-7 p.m. - Karaoke
7 p.m. - Marshall River Band
9 p.m. - Sheppard Brothers
Aug. 3
7 p.m. - Jim Dillon Band
9 p.m. - Powerhouse
10:30 p.m. - Fireworks