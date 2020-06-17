Essential reporting in volatile times.

Kimberly and David Rife would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Saylor Jordyn Rife, born June 2, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Billy and Angela Slone. Paternal grandparents are Shelly and David Rife. Brother, Knox Easton Rife.