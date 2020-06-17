Kimberly and David Rife would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Saylor Jordyn Rife, born June 2, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Billy and Angela Slone. Paternal grandparents are Shelly and David Rife. Brother, Knox Easton Rife.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Pike County Grand Jury indicts 33
- Kermit man arrested in relation to 2019 robbery
- Mingo BOE re-opens athletic facilities, MCHS football begins conditioning
- Marshall football 2020: Game 2 - Pitt's defense should be one of nation's best
- Rahe twins sign with Alice Lloyd College
- Logan's Tothe staying busy with law school and coaching, recalls 'The Shot' in 2013
- WVU's Rod Thorn to be inducted into Southern Conference Hall of Fame
- State Fair of West Virginia organizers moving forward with 2020 event
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo man says his former boss, romantic partner 'became borderline obsessed'
- Williamson man arrested after he allegedly stole Jeep and then set it on fire
- Police Roundup: Williamson man charged with attempted arson
- Williamson man pleads guilty to armed drug trafficking
- Mingo primary determines who moves on to general election
- WIlliamson City Clerk Meredith Anderson resigns
- MCHD announces 2nd COVID-related death, 9th positive infection
- Second march for George Floyd held in Williamson
- MCHD confirms eighth positive COVID-19 infection
- WHWC announces five employees test positive for COVID-19
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.