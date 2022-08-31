God has been stirring me for the last several years to realize there are many levels in our relationship with Him and that we are to be continually progressing through the stations of the tabernacle on our way to the holy of holies. He desires to give everyone a personal revelation to become more spiritually sensitive, to hear His voice, along with His wisdom to know what is right and wrong. To develop an awareness of His presence, we must invest our time meditating on His word, praying, and interceding in the secret place of intimacy with Him. How can we know Him or what He is saying if we do not talk and walk with Him? To advance in our spiritual journey and become stronger spiritual warriors, we must have the discernment to recognize spirits and a correct interpretation of His written word. In this hour, we are being exposed to constant deception and as we continue moving forward, our ability to know good from evil will be the difference between life and death. God’s grace is the opportunity to abandon our will so that we can embrace His.
I’m convicted about my lack of understanding and the need for a deeper passion for God. I’m not as close to Him as I often think I am. It’s easy to fall into a mindset that all is well with our soul and yet be drifting further away from Him. How does this happen? It has to do with what we are used to. If we have been in God’s glorious presence, then we can also sense when we are distant from Him. The problem is that most people have hardly experienced Him and cannot recognize the difference as they have nothing to compare with. Thus, when it comes to personal intimacy with God, most do not know what they are missing. It’s common for the masses to accept that all there is to being born again is believing there is a God, and that heaven awaits everyone except for a few evil ones who commit terrible crimes. However, the truth about salvation is distorted, and the majority is not even curious to know what it is. I’ve said before that either nearly everyone is going to heaven or hardly anyone is going. Why do I say that? Because I cannot see a significant difference between those including myself who claim to be saved, and those who do not.