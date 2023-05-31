Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

I was at my daughter’s home a few years ago doing some painting, and yes, these are things that retired fathers are happy to do. She was in another room organizing a closet while listening to some music and the Michael Jackson song, “The Man in the Mirror” was playing. I listened intently. Certain songs occasionally stick in our heads and I sensed the Lord speaking to me about this profound message.

We all have mirrors in our homes and they are generally used to make sure our hair and clothes look presentable or if we have barbecue sauce on our face, but there is also a deeper thought about reflecting when we consider what type of person we are on the inside. Spiritual transformation comes when we are convicted to examine our conscience which is exactly what God has been trying to communicate to us since the beginning. You see, we are born with a default spirit that must be changed.

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

