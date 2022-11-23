Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The opportunity to know God is the greatest invitation that has ever been given in the history of mankind. For those that have a passion to learn about Him and serve Him, we will never be able to tell Him enough how much we love and appreciate His love, grace, and endless mercy. There are supposedly over two billion people on our planet that claim to be associated with the Christian faith and you would think that every person within this family would be united in their love for God and one another. Sadly, this is not the case. When we study religious history and see the numerous groups that aggressively oppose each other, it leaves us with many questions about how so many people can serve the same God and yet be so divided.

Have you noticed when researching the many opinions of religiosity, each group believes they are right and everyone else is wrong? I grew up in a church like this and was disheartened at how doctrines, legalistic traditions, and rituals cause hatred and hostility among those who claim to be disciples of God. This gives me a headache because no one understands everything and the only perfect person who ever lived was Jesus. It’s arrogance and the desire for control that creates strife. Doing things a certain way is not as important as following His way. To be blunt, unless we are walking in the attributes and character of Christ, our views matter very little. If we are more concerned about a doctrine than we are about being filled with God’s love we have already missed the point. I Corinthians 13:2 reminds us, “If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing.”

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

