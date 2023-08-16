We spoke last week about addictions that involve more people than we could imagine, and we should realize by now that personal problems happen whether one proclaims they are a Christian or not. We live in fleshly bodies with a default nature and its not a surprise that with our carnality having it’s own desires, we have difficulty staying on the straight and narrow.We mentioned that cognitive dissonance is when we know something is wrong and experience guilt from our lack of discipline, but we choose to do it anyway. Remorse is conviction and thankfully our compassionate God has provided the blood of Jesus as the way we can receive forgiveness when we fail to live up to the expectations of His standards.
It’s one thing to slip up and make mistakes, but the real danger is when a person has no fear of God and feels no need to repent. Most people rarely consider the Lord is more concerned about our iniquities than we are. Why is this? For one thing, whatever we think about is what is most important to us. If we have no desire to develop an awareness of God’s presence, I can assure you that hating sin to the point of nausea is not happening. Have you ever heard of the old saying, “Out of sight, out of mind?” This means we avoid thinking about our trespasses that make us uncomfortable on purpose. We have the ability to ignore God while we are concentrating on our pleasures, however, I will say this, and it pertains to all of us, God deals with intentional rebellion in this life and the next.