God loves you more than anything and has a beautiful plan for your life.
One of His attributes is being omniscient, which means He understands everything including where you are, what you are going through and what you are thinking. John Bunyan, who wrote “The Pilgrim’s Progress,” was visited by a minister in prison who told Bunyan, “Friend, the Lord sent me to you, and I have been searching for you in half the prisons in England.” “No, that cannot be,” Bunyan said. “For if the Lord had sent you to me, you would have come here at once, for He knows I have been here for years.”
A minister of a church named “Almighty God Tabernacle” told this incredible story. It was on a Saturday night when this pastor was working late in his church office and as the normal routine his wife always wanted him to call her before he left for home. It was not unusual for him to burn the midnight oil as it was a perfect time to spend some quiet time praying and writing as this way the message would be fresh on his mind for the Sunday morning service.
That particular evening around 11:30 p.m., he called his wife, but for some reason she was not answering. He let it ring for probably 20 times and thought it was very odd that she didn’t pick up. He decided to wrap up a few things, turn out some lights, and that he would try again in a few minutes. This time when he dialed the number, she answered right away. He asked her why she hadn’t answered before, and she confidently replied this was the first time it had rang all night.
They were both puzzled, but brushed it off as maybe an error in the phone system. He locked up the church and came home.
The following Monday, the pastor received a call at the church office. A young man introduced himself and wanted to know why someone with this phone number had called him Saturday night. The pastor could not figure out what he was talking about and kept saying that no one from this location had made a call at that time of night.
The man continued, “It rang and rang, but I didn’t answer.” The pastor finally realized and apologized for disturbing him, as he must have dialed the wrong number when he was trying to call his wife to tell her he was on the way home. The man said, “That’s perfectly alright. I just wanted to tell you the whole story. You see, I was planning to commit suicide on Saturday night, but before I did, I prayed, ‘God, if you are real, and if you do not want me to do this, please give me some type of sign now.’ Suddenly, my phone started to ring and would not stop. I finally looked at the caller ID and it said, ‘Almighty God.’ I stared at it for a long time, and tears began to fall down my cheeks. I’m calling to tell you that I broke down and surrendered my life to Jesus that night. I now believe with all of my heart that God wanted to save me. I know that He loves me and has a purpose for my life.”