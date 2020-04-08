I ran into a friend at Walmart, and he mentioned that God is in total control several times. Then I went home and a sweet lady emailed me and said a worship song I had written years ago had been going through her head and it was called “Total Control.” You can listen to the acoustic version of this song on the homepage of my website.
Anyway, I thought about these two encounters and believe they were not a coincidence. Our heavenly Father is trying to remind us that He is still on the throne and for us to keep our eyes focused on Him and trust Him with all of our heart. This is not the hour to panic but instead let us embrace His promises which cannot fail. It takes determination and perseverance to embrace the spiritual reality that doubt is the opposite of faith.
Hebrews 11:6 says, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that comes to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” Remember when Christ was asleep in the ship and the disciples were afraid they were going to sink in the raging storm? Jesus simply spoke to the situation and calmed the wind and the waves and He is still reminding us there is peace and rest in the secret place of the Most High.
This is a difficult time and we are heartbroken for many families as we continue to pray for peace, comfort, and healing. There are so many voices speculating about this but we should be careful with our opinions. We do not really know why this has come upon the world or what will be next however, there are some things that we do know!
We know that God is never surprised, shocked or worried. He knows everything that is going to happen before it happens. We know that He has all authority and all power and is sovereign to direct all things according to His perfect wisdom. We know that He is in total control and will only allow things to happen as it agrees with His divine will. It’s true that we do not understand why He allows certain things, but are we really supposed to know everything?
Do we have the capacity and ability to understand the depths of His wisdom? Probably not, considering we can hardly comprehend the basics of prayer and obedience. Besides, isn’t the foundation of faith trusting in what we cannot see? We know that He loves the world and is a refuge and a strong tower to those who love and obey Him. We know that God has revealed in His Word that there will be perilous times at the end of the age.
As His children, we should not be surprised or alarmed, but instead we should be strengthened and encouraged to see His prophecies be fulfilled. We know the kingdoms of men will crumble and that evil will continue to surge until God finally says, enough is enough just as He did in Noah’s day. We know that Jesus is the hope of our salvation and we can stand on His infinite truth. We know He is coming soon and now is the time to prepare our hearts for His glorious return