God loves you. This deserves repeating ... God loves you!

Sometimes, people feel that no one cares, but this is not true. Jesus proved how much He loved you when He gave His life for you. How much more can He do than to die and come back from the dead so that you can enjoy a relationship with Him and have eternal life? This is not only good news, it’s the best news the world has ever known.

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

