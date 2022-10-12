Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

I was having a conversation with a good friend the other day, and he was telling me how life is becoming more difficult now that he is in his 80s. When he was young he loved to jog and walk a couple of miles a day, and now he can hardly make it to the kitchen. I’m about 20 years younger, but I can definitely relate to my body and mind going through some changes. I’ve always heard the lack of activity does not do us any favors as it seems the less we do, the less we can do. My mother is 84, and she stays active by going to church, shopping, eating out and walking around Walmart. It’s good for her to get out of the house and stay moving.

When my father passed away a few years ago, my sisters and I were concerned about how she would handle being on her own. You see, our parents are from the old-school tradition where my mom never worked outside the home. My dad and his dad were in the construction business together, and we all had a good life. That is until he was diagnosed with a serious kidney disease, and the latter half of his life was spent downsizing, being on dialysis and getting his affairs in order. He showed mom how to pump gas, manage the checkbook and pay the bills so that when he passed she could survive living alone. There were six children in her family, and she is the last living sibling, but my sisters and I are always there for her to make sure she has everything she needs.

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

