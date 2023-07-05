All levels of government and its ally, the mainstream media, are regularly accused of dishonesty. Many of these falsehoods are ignored or quickly forgotten by a public that has become numb to a relentless barrage of deception. Distorting truth is nothing new, as compromise has always been the foundation of politics. Have you ever listened to a press secretary answer questions? Even in the world of fact-checking, news stories are severely infected with bias, and yet strangely, the masses are still eager to absorb them. The average person admits they want to be informed about current events, but has gathering information become just another form of entertainment, or even worse, is this causing the masses to be brainwashed? A culture represents the beliefs and practices of a group, while a society represents the people who share those beliefs and practices. God’s people are called to follow His voice, not the world’s system. Read Romans 12:1-2.
For years, the tobacco industry assured customers that cigarettes were neither unhealthy nor addictive. In 1994, James W. Johnston, CEO of R.J. Reynolds, told a congressional committee, “Cigarette smoking is no more ‘addictive’ than coffee, tea, or Twinkies.” The reality, of course, is quite different. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 480,000 Americans die every year from smoking. In the Tuskegee experimental syphilis study, between 1932 and 1972, the U.S. healthcare system wanted to study venereal diseases, so our government intentionally allowed the disease to run its course in some patients causing many African Americans to go blind, insane, and die. And we should feel confident to trust big Pharma and the food industry with our lives today? Are there secret plans to depopulate the planet, where is artificial intelligence taking us, and is the UFO phenomena true?