SIDNEY, Ky. — The Bevins Elementary Reading Book Club met Oct. 21 in the Bevins Library.
Sandy Harrison FRC read “The Spider and the Fly” by Mary Howitt while Mrs. Emilee Carr helped students to make construction paper spiders and decorated them with googly eyes. Students also played games, received prizes, and refreshments were served.
The next Reading Book Club meeting will be during the next Bevins Open House. For more information regarding the Bevins Reading Book Club, contact Sandy Harrison FRC or Bevins Elementary School.