My beloved and I were sitting outside a manor last Friday. (Never said that before!) It was the Warrenwood Manor in Danville. We were there for a wedding rehearsal and were waiting for the rest of the bridesmaids and groomsmen to arrive.
The two of us were sitting on an old wrought iron settee chitchatting with the new friends we had made. They were all connected to the bride and groom.
As we talked, suddenly a tiny blue butterfly flitted between us. We both smiled when it appeared. And then, across from us, an orange butterfly danced around. We watched as it flew here and there and then away.
"Don't you just love butterflies?" I asked my beloved, knowing he does. I sat for a moment enjoying the little treat of seeing them. "I wonder how long butterflies live," I pondered aloud.
So I did what you do nowadays when you don't know something: I Googled the life span of a butterfly. Don't do it! It's dreadful! It's terrible! It's sad!
According to kidsbutterfly.org, an average butterfly has a lifespan of TWO WEEKS OR LESS. It went on to say that no adult butterfly could live over one year! What?! Monarch-butterfly.com, told me that the Monarch butterfly, possibly the best known, lives only two to six week. Holy Mojaleski! The mayfly, also on the website and really creepy (you need to look it up), lives only 24 hours! Yikes!
This was such disappointing news as butterflies bring such joy. They seem so happy! And now, after reading on the internet, I find their lives are as short as a long vacation!
That's the bad news.
The good news? Butterflies make their moments count. They flit here and there bringing happiness to strangers every single day. In little ways, we can also bring butterfly joy every day to people in our path.
"Butterfly joy" sounds weird, but you know what I mean. We can smile, say thank you, open a door, let someone else go first, tip well, share the gospel, text or email an encouraging word, or just plain ol' be kind! Be the bright spot of someone's day!
In Genesis, when God made the Earth, He made so many wonderful things ... zebras, giraffes, elephants. And then, He made butterflies! When He looked at all He had made, He said it was good and was RIGHT!
FYI: If you see me running around in glittery wings, I'm scattering "butterfly joy"!
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.