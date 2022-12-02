Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The deviled eggs nearly ruined the Thanksgiving feast before it began. The apostle Paul had a thorn in the flesh. I believe I’ve found mine: peeling boiled eggs.

I grew up in a family of delicious meals, holiday or not.  Almost every one of them featured a crystal tray filled with beautiful deviled eggs sprinkled lightly with paprika. My aunt Pat made the best ones. She was the standard. Her filling was perfect with no chunks. After many tries and fails, I am finally able to get the filling just right. But in preparation of the last few holiday dinners, I’ve struggled terribly with peeling the boiled eggs.  

Tags

Recommended for you