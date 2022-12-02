The deviled eggs nearly ruined the Thanksgiving feast before it began. The apostle Paul had a thorn in the flesh. I believe I’ve found mine: peeling boiled eggs.
I grew up in a family of delicious meals, holiday or not. Almost every one of them featured a crystal tray filled with beautiful deviled eggs sprinkled lightly with paprika. My aunt Pat made the best ones. She was the standard. Her filling was perfect with no chunks. After many tries and fails, I am finally able to get the filling just right. But in preparation of the last few holiday dinners, I’ve struggled terribly with peeling the boiled eggs.
Friends have shared hacks and suggestions to help, but nothing has worked.
Due to the stress of de-shelling the eggs, it’s always scheduled for the day before any holiday. With dread last Wednesday, I approached the still-warm kettle. I rolled the eggs around in the water trying to loosen the shell pieces. Each one came off in microscopic specks. The first two eggs looked like my grand-dog had done the peeling or I had gnawed on them. My blood pressure was rising. How hard could this be? I silently yelled. I scolded myself, prayed and wanted to sling the eggs in the garbage, wondering if anyone would miss them.
A monologue ran through my head. It wasn’t pretty. I compared myself to other, better cooks. A list ran in my brain of everyone else who could do this simple task. Continuing to pinch off eggshell pieces, frustration grew. If I asked for help, I would look stupid. I didn’t want to be a burden to anyone. And who would I ask anyway?
Finally ready to throw in the towel, I came to my senses and called out to my beloved (someone who loves me deeply, who is always there for me, for better or for worse), “I need your help!” He came rushing into the kitchen. I told him my problem and frustration. He washed his hands and jumped in. (Why hadn’t I asked him sooner?) Working together, we got the job done.
No one at Thanksgiving dinner knew the story. No one knew that the deviled eggs almost had tears in them. When I saw them, I thought of them as victory eggs-kind of. We had overcome a mini-crisis.
Life can be difficult at times, way harder than making deviled eggs. As stress mounts, the devil gets in our head, trying to make us think if we fail it makes us failures. That’s not true! Or we can be stubborn, not wanting to ask for help. We want to keep the image of having everything together. Asking for help doesn’t mean we are weak. It means we are smart enough to know we can’t do something on our own.
As Christmas approaches, you may feel pressure mounting from time to time. Your heavenly Father loves you deeply and is always there for you. He wants to help you every single day. You’re never a burden to Him. Don’t put it off. Call on Him first! Psalm 31:1-2 reminds us: “In You, Lord, I have taken refuge … Turn Your ear to me, come quickly to my rescue; be my rock of refuge, a strong fortress to save me.” He will hear and He will help!