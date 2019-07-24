BELFRY FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 90 Black Gem Road (next to Belfry High School). Sunday School 9:45 a.m.; morning worship and children's classes at 11 a.m.; evening Bible study 6:30 p.m.; Monday evening men's Bible study at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday adult Bible study and children's classes at 6:30 p.m.
BELFRY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 109 Main St., Belfry, Kentucky. Sunday School 10 a.m., Sunday Service 11 a.m., Wednesday Bible Study at 7 p.m., Youth Meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Children's Praise Team Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pastor Michael Stanley.
BETHEL TEMPLE ASSEMBLY OF GOD at Nolan. Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m.; Sunday night service at 6 p.m.; Wednesday night church at 7 p.m.
CHATTAROY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH in Chattaroy. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. Choir practice follows the Sunday evening service. Wednesday Prayer Meeting and the Children and Youth Church meet at 6 p.m.
DELORME BIBLE CHURCH at Highway 49, Edgarton, West Virginia, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship 11 a.m. Sunday night 6 p.m., Wednesday night 7 p.m. Pastor Steve Spurlock.
EAST WILLIAMSON BAPTIST CHURCH in Williamson. Sunday School 9:45 a.m., morning service 11 a.m. and evening service 6 p.m. Wednesday prayer meeting 6 p.m.
FIFTH AVENUE CHURCH OF CHRIST in Williamson. Sunday School 10 a.m.; morning worship 11 a.m.; evening worship 6 p.m.; and Wednesday night Bible study 6 p.m. Pastor Tim Lucas.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of Williamson on Harvey Street. Sunday School 9:45 a.m., morning worship 11 a.m., Sunday evening 6 p.m. and Wednesday evening service at 6:30 p.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH on 29 W. 6th Ave., Williamson. Sundays at 10 a.m., children and adult Sunday school, at 11 a.m. for worship service, at noon for coffee hour, and at 12:45 p.m. for choir practice. On Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. there is prayer service and Bible study at 7 p.m. On second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. Circle 2 meets, 5:30 p.m., Circles 3 and 4 meet.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH on 2nd Avenue and Dickinson Street. Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. The second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. is worship and Holy Communion services at Goodman Manor on 4th Avenue. On Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. is Bible study, alternating each month with Memorial United Methodist Church (Gum Street, West Williamson).
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of Varney, West Virginia. Sunday services beginning at 10:30 am. Sunday evening service begins at 7 pm. Prayer meeting is 7 p.m. each Wednesday. Pastor Rev. Bill Snodgrass.
GRACE BAPTIST TEMPLE, 1618 W. 4th Ave., Williamson. Sunday school 9:45 a.m., morning worship 11 a.m.; evening service 6 p.m.; Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Rev. Ron Sanger.
JENNY'S CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH, Sunday School at 10:30 a.m., church services at noon. Tuesday night service at 7 p.m.
LECKIEVILLE FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 412 State Highway 292 E., Goody, Kentucky. Sunday School 10 a.m., Morning Worship 11 a.m., Evening Service 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Youth Service 6:30 p.m.
LITTLE DOVE CHURCH OF CHRIST, WV St. Route 65N in the community of Little Dove, beside Quality Metal Roofing Company. Sunday Bible school, 10 a.m., morning worship with communion, 11 a.m. Second Sunday each month: fellowship dinner following morning worship.
LOGAN STREET FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH in Williamson. Sunday School 9:45 a.m., Sunday morning worship 11 a.m. Prayer meeting and Bible Study each Wednesday at 7 p.m.
MATEWAN CHURCH OF GOD in Hatfield Bottom. Sunday school at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday family night at 7 p.m.; Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
MEMORIAL CHURCH OF CHRIST at Alley's Branch, Borderland. Sunday school 10 a.m., morning worship 11 a.m., evening worship 5 p.m.; and Wednesday night Bible study at 5 p.m.
MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 504 Gum St., West Williamson. Sunday school 9 a.m., Sunday worship, 10 a.m.; Wednesday Bible study, 7 p.m. rotating with First United Methodist Church every other month.
NOLAN FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH at Nolan. Sunday School at 10 a.m., church at 11 a.m., prayer meeting and youth group at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Ladies Auxiliary the first Monday of each month and Master's Men the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
PARSLEY BOTTOM FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, Lenore. Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11:30 a.m. and evening service at 7 p.m. and Wednesday prayer service at 7 p.m.
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 110 W 4th ave, Williamson WV. Saturday (Vigil Mass) 6:30 pm, Sunday 9 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 6:30 p.m. (First Wednesday & first Friday 6:30 p.m) Sacrament of Reconciliation Saturday 4:45-5;15 p.m. Sunday 8:30 am or by appointment. Father Yesu Golla. 304-235-3027.
SPRIGG FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, Sprigg, West Virginia, Sunday School 10:30 a.m., Sunday Service 11:15 a.m., Prayer Meeting/Bible Study Wednesday 7 p.m. Pastor Tim Yates.
ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 411 Prichard St., in Williamson. Holy Eucharist each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Bible study each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
TURKEY CREEK FREEWILL BAPTIST, 1011 Taylor Fork Road, Turkey Creek. Wednesday Bible study 7 p.m.; Wednesday youth group 6:30 p.m.; Sunday School 10 a.m.; Sunday service 11 a.m.; Sunday evening service 6 p.m. Pastor Mikey Smith.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN CHURCH of Lenore. Sunday School 10:45 a.m., Sunday worship noon, Bible study Monday 7 p.m., Wednesday Prayer 10 a.m., Wednesday service 7 p.m. and Wednesday youth service 7 p.m. Pastors Terry Jo and Brenda Blankenship.
VICTORY IN JESUS CHURCH of Sidney, Kentucky. Sunday School at 10 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Smith. Bible Study is on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and on the first and third Sunday night at 6 p.m.
WEST WILLIAMSON FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH in West End. Sunday School at 10:30 a.m., morning service at 11.30 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
WILLIAMSON WESLEYAN CHURCH at 502 Peter St. Sunday School from 9:45 to 11 a.m., Sunday morning worship from 11 a.m. to noon, Sunday Bible Study from 6 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday Bible Study from 6 to 7 p.m.
