MATEWAN CHURCH OF GOD in Hatfield Bottom. Sunday school at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday family night at 7 p.m.; Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
MEMORIAL CHURCH OF CHRIST at Alley's Branch, Borderland. Sunday school 10 a.m., morning worship 11 a.m., evening worship 5 p.m.; and Wednesday night Bible study at 5 p.m.
MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 504 Gum St., West Williamson. Sunday school 9 a.m., Sunday worship, 10 a.m.; Wednesday Bible study, 7 p.m. rotating with First United Methodist Church every other month.
NOLAN FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH at Nolan. Sunday School at 10 a.m., church at 11 a.m., prayer meeting and youth group at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Ladies Auxiliary the first Monday of each month and Master's Men the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
PARSLEY BOTTOM FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, Lenore. Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11:30 a.m. and evening service at 7 p.m. and Wednesday prayer service at 7 p.m.
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 110 W 4th ave, Williamson WV. Saturday (Vigil Mass) 6:30 pm, Sunday 9 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 6:30 p.m. (First Wednesday & first Friday 6:30 p.m) Sacrament of Reconciliation Saturday 4:45-5;15 p.m. Sunday 8:30 am or by appointment. Father Yesu Golla. 304-235-3027.
SPRIGG FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, Sprigg, West Virginia, Sunday School 10:30 a.m., Sunday Service 11:15 a.m., Prayer Meeting/Bible Study Wednesday 7 p.m. Pastor Tim Yates.
ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 411 Prichard St., in Williamson. Holy Eucharist each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Bible study each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
TURKEY CREEK FREEWILL BAPTIST, 1011 Taylor Fork Road, Turkey Creek. Wednesday Bible study 7 p.m.; Wednesday youth group 6:30 p.m.; Sunday School 10 a.m.; Sunday service 11 a.m.; Sunday evening service 6 p.m. Pastor Mikey Smith.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN CHURCH of Lenore. Sunday School 10:45 a.m., Sunday worship noon, Bible study Monday 7 p.m., Wednesday Prayer 10 a.m., Wednesday service 7 p.m. and Wednesday youth service 7 p.m. Pastors Terry Jo and Brenda Blankenship.
VICTORY IN JESUS CHURCH of Sidney, Kentucky. Sunday School at 10 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Smith. Bible Study is on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and on the first and third Sunday night at 6 p.m.
WEST WILLIAMSON FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH in West End. Sunday School at 10:30 a.m., morning service at 11.30 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
WILLIAMSON WESLEYAN CHURCH at 502 Peter St. Sunday School from 9:45 to 11 a.m., Sunday morning worship from 11 a.m. to noon, Sunday Bible Study from 6 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday Bible Study from 6 to 7 p.m.
