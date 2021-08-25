I think we all knew that no matter who was chosen to replace Alex Trebek as the new host of “Jeopardy,” some people were going to be disappointed. But I don’t think any of us anticipated the debacle that is still unfolding.
I had no intention of writing about the “Jeopardy” situation, especially since by the time you read this, there may have been many new developments.
But I finally decided I couldn’t keep my fingers quiet. And I thought that as long as the host job is open once again, I would share the person I think is the most logical choice.
To quickly recap, “Jeopardy” executive producer Mike Richards, Sony Pictures Television’s unpopular choice for the new permanent host of the syndicated series, stepped down as host last week after reports revealed sexist and racist language he used during a 2013-14 podcast. The show will return to guest hosts next month, beginning with Richards.
Richards was an unpopular choice because longtime viewers felt duped. They believed that the long line of guest hosts they thought was an auditioning process was just smoke and mirrors and that Richards was the choice all along.
And I believe they are absolutely right. Why else would Sony not more properly vet him and any potential issues in his past? And why else did they completely ignore the three people Trebek himself suggested: CNN legal analyst Laura Coates, L.A. Kings announcer Alex Faust and Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz?
Now, “Jeopardy” finds itself in a huge mess, and Sony must do everything in its power to get the right host this time. So allow me to share who I think is the obvious choice — Brooke Burns.
Burns, the host of Game Show Network’s “Master Minds,” is one of the best game show hosts currently on TV and is most definitely the best trivia game show host currently on TV. She’s the obvious choice because:
- She’s extremely adept at asking difficult questions in a fast-paced manner.
- She’s outstanding at bantering with contestants.
- She received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work as host of another trivia game show, “The Chase.”
Late last year, she was asked if she would like to host “Jeopardy.” She said that she loves trivia game shows and would consider it an honor.
With her friend and “Master Minds” co-star, Ken Jennings, seemingly out of the running after his past insensitive tweets came to light, I would love to see him, as a consulting producer on the show, throw his support behind his friend. At the very least, she deserves a shot.
And viewers deserve a fair audition process with some say in who ultimately takes Trebek’s place behind the podium.
The new syndicated season of “Jeopardy” is scheduled to begin airing Monday, Sept. 13. “Master Minds” airs at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and at noon on weekends on Game Show Network.