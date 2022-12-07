With people buying new smart TVs and streaming devices for Christmas, many are asking, what is the best streaming service? Unfortunately, there is not one single streaming service that can give you everything you want. But if you prioritize what you absolutely have to have, it’s a little easier to keep down your streaming costs.
If you want to watch live TV, without cable, your best option is a streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV STREAM or Sling. These services range from $40 to $149.99 per month, depending on the size of your channel package. When choosing one of these, ask yourselves a few important questions: What channels are must-haves? How many devices will be streaming at the same time? Is a DVR available with the service, and how many recording hours do I get with it? You also need to ask yourself if local channels are important to you, remembering that which local channels you receive is often determined by your IP address — which could be tied to a more distant city — as opposed to your physical location. Take advantage of any free trials these services offer to see which one works for you, but make sure to keep track of when the free trials expire so you don’t get charged.
If live sports are what you’re most interested in, one of the above services will work, or consider fuboTV ($69.99-$99.99/month). Not every streamer carries every sports network, so check the channel list closely before making a final choice. ESPN+ ($9.99/month) may also go a long way to satisfying your sports craving with lots of national and regional sports coverage (including many Marshall University sports).
As streamers continue to add more original content, it gets harder and harder to not pick up an extra service just to watch that one show everyone seems to be watching. But then there’s another show, and another one, and before you know it, you’re spending more money on streaming per month than you ever did on cable. So before you add Netflix just to watch “Wednesday,” take a look at what other programming the streamer offers to see if it’s worth the investment. I also recommend taking the same approach when it comes to the latest movies. For example, the George Clooney-Julia Roberts comedy, “Ticket to Paradise,” will begin streaming on Peacock ($4.99-$9.99/month) Dec. 9. Peacock is also the home for Hallmark movies, both live and on demand; live NBC sports; next-day streaming of all NBC primetime shows; and special news and sports programming not on the network. And do I really have to remind you it’s the exclusive home of “Days of Our Lives”? That’s a pretty solid body of content coming along with George and Julia that’s well worth the cost.
Also, a reminder that those must-see shows and movies will all eventually hit DVD. While most of us hardly use them anymore, they do still exist and are a potentially cheaper alternative to all that streaming.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.