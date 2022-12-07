Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

With people buying new smart TVs and streaming devices for Christmas, many are asking, what is the best streaming service? Unfortunately, there is not one single streaming service that can give you everything you want. But if you prioritize what you absolutely have to have, it’s a little easier to keep down your streaming costs.

If you want to watch live TV, without cable, your best option is a streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV STREAM or Sling. These services range from $40 to $149.99 per month, depending on the size of your channel package. When choosing one of these, ask yourselves a few important questions: What channels are must-haves? How many devices will be streaming at the same time? Is a DVR available with the service, and how many recording hours do I get with it? You also need to ask yourself if local channels are important to you, remembering that which local channels you receive is often determined by your IP address — which could be tied to a more distant city — as opposed to your physical location. Take advantage of any free trials these services offer to see which one works for you, but make sure to keep track of when the free trials expire so you don’t get charged.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

