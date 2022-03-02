A TV show based on popular episodes of “Dateline” starring an Academy Award winner and narrated by the “Dateline” legend himself, Keith Morrison, sounds like an elaborate parody. But “The Thing About Pam” is no joke, thanks to a tour de force performance by Renée Zellweger that makes the show surprisingly entertaining.
A six-episode limited series, “Pam” dramatizes the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, which was featured on “Dateline” and a 2019 “Dateline” podcast. Betsy’s husband, Russ, was convicted, though he adamantly defended his innocence. The guilty verdict was due largely to the testimony of the last person known to see Betsy alive — her friend, Pam Hupp. But Russ was eventually exonerated as an elaborate scheme came to light, orchestrated by none other than Pam, who proved much more diabolical than anyone, including Russ, could have ever anticipated.
When we meet Pam (Zellweger) in the premiere, she is seemingly going above and beyond to help out her friend, Betsy (Katy Mixon), who is battling cancer. But as Morrison tells us from the very beginning, there is much more to Pam than meets the eye, as her care and concern for her friend starts to turn overly pushy. When Betsy’s husband, Russ (Glenn Fleshler), finds Betsy dead, he makes an emotional call to 911, telling authorities that Betsy killed herself. But when it becomes obvious to the police that Betsy was murdered, they instantly believe that Russ was lying and that his emotion is just an over-the-top acting job. So they start doing everything they can to push for a confession — even when certain details don’t quite add up. And when the district attorney (Judy Greer) shows up, she’s ready to push forward with her “slam dunk” case.
It’s important to note that this is not one of those hokey real crime show dramatizations. This is a well-produced drama with a solid cast telling an instantly fascinating story. Zellweger clearly relishes the opportunity to take on such a challenge as she goes all in to bring the complex, but instantly unlikeable, Pam to life. Zellweger is sensational and will most definitely be acknowledged at Emmy time. She’s surrounded by a solid supporting cast led by the outstanding Mixon as the vulnerable Betsy. Greer’s appearances are brief in the premiere, but she makes the most of every moment.
However, as exceptional as the cast is, the show doesn’t work at all without the presence of Morrison, our all-knowing, all-seeing narrator who connects the dots in a way only he can. His trademark unique style and delivery bring the show to a whole new level and serve to draw you in even more.
If you’re a true crime fan, “Pam” is pure catnip for you. But even if it’s not your thing, you’ll still find yourself completely engrossed in this absorbing real-life drama.
“The Thing About Pam” premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, on NBC.