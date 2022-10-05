When a TV show touts a two-time Academy Award winner as its star, you expect it to be something worth that star’s time. “Alaska Daily,” is not only worth it to Hilary Swank, it’s worth your time too as the new ABC drama brings us the best pilot I’ve seen this fall.
Swank stars as Eileen Fitzgerald, an award-winning investigative journalist in New York who takes a hard fall from grace when she goes after a major, well-connected target. While still determined to prove her story was right, Eileen decides to take an opportunity for professional redemption at a weekly paper in Anchorage, Alaska.
Eileen instantly clashes with members of the staff, thanks to her no-holds barred methods, and her in-your-face style doesn’t really sit well with native Alaskans either. Plus, she struggles to adjust to a new environment, while dealing with some personal issues. But once Eileen starts putting the pieces together in a cold case, she starts to show her value to the newsroom and even finds herself becoming a mentor to the younger reporters. And any concerns she had about Alaska being boring get wiped away quickly, as there appears to be no shortage of good stories.
The pilot wastes no time in establishing Eileen as a tough-as-nails, no nonsense character, thanks to Swank being superb from the first time she opens her mouth. Perfectly embodying an intrepid journalist, she commands every scene in which she appears. But even the best actor can fail without quality writing and, fortunately, Swank gets that as well with an interesting mystery continuing over top of the smaller, hometown stories. Her supporting cast is solid too, led by Meredith Holzman as Claire, the first coworker to fully accept Eileen’s presence.
Maybe most importantly, “Alaska” has an honest feel to it, thanks to it coming from the mind of Tom McCarthy, who also wrote about journalists in the Academy Award-winning film “Spotlight.” In addition, members of the Anchorage Daily News team serve as advisers and executive producers. McCarthy, who wrote the pilot, clearly understands local journalism, as evidenced by a speech Eileen delivers that made me want to stand up and cheer.
It doesn’t take an investigative expose to find out why “Alaska” works, as a dynamic star, a good supporting cast and outstanding writing combine for an excellent new drama that will have you hooked by the first commercial break.
“Alaska Daily” premieres at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on ABC.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.