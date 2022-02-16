About halfway through the pilot of “The Endgame,” Morena Baccarin, as criminal mastermind Elena Federova, asks a group of FBI agents, “Do I have your attention?” It’s certainly not a question Baccarin needs to ask the viewer as she gets your attention from the minute she steps onto the screen as one of the show’s two participants in a fascinating game of cat-and-mouse that will have you completely hooked by the time the first hour is over.
When the premiere opens, the FBI is celebrating their capture of Elena, an international arms dealer. But it’s not long before the agents start to realize that the capture is all part of Elena’s elaborate plan. And what begins as a seemingly innocent bank robbery turns into so much more.
Meanwhile, Agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé), who has a history with Elena, is being marginalized from the bank investigation. Her superiors have doubts about her integrity after her loved one was found to be dirty — even though she turned him in herself. But when Val figures out that Elena is a part of the heist, she’s brought in to assist. And Elena engages her in an elaborate mind game that involves so much more than Val could have possibly anticipated.
The plot doesn’t make a lot of sense initially, but that’s completely by design as Elena herself is using confusion to achieve her goals. But once things come into better focus, the show throws in a doozy of a twist that makes it almost impossible to stop watching after episode one.
While the story is solid, the real key to “Endgame” is the chemistry between Baccarin and Bathé. The plot completely revolves around their interactions, so if they don’t click, it doesn’t work. And it’s because they do click instantly that the show is able to suck you in so quickly. You want to keep watching to find out what Elena’s interest in Val is and even though you’ll love watching Elena get under Val’s skin, you’ll want to see Val ultimately bring Elena down to show her superiors how good of an agent she truly is.
Baccarin is the reason I was interested in “Endgame” to start with, and she does not disappoint in any way. But Bathe is also outstanding, playing a lot of emotions pretty quickly. A show completely carried by two female leads is a bit of a novelty, and Baccarin and Bathé do nothing to discourage Hollywood from trying it again. We’ve seen this kind of show many times before with two male leads, or a male-female combo. So this version of the agent and the criminal facing off is both refreshing and exceptional.
There’s always a danger with a show like this of taking you down a rabbit hole with no true payoff at the bottom of it. But if your ultimate endgame is pure entertainment, I can’t see this one disappointing you.
“The Endgame” premieres at 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, on NBC.