Thanksgiving celebrations are going to look a lot different this year as we change our plans to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Health officials are even recommending we just stay home and watch football this year.
But what if you’re not a football fan? Here are five other ideas for things to watch at home this Thanksgiving Day:
1) “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special” (HBO Max)
This is how a reunion special should be as casual fans and die-hards alike will laugh and cry with the “Fresh Prince” cast. The tribute to the late James Avery (Uncle Phil) is especially poignant, and it’s nice to see Will Smith and Janet Hubert (the original Aunt Vivian) finally bury the hatchet. I hope if HBO Max ever gets to do that promised “Friends” reunion that it is as well done as this one. And now is a good time to subscribe to HBO Max in preparation for the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day.
2) TV Land Thanksgiving Binge-a-Thon (8 p.m., TV Land)
Since you may not be able to spend the day with your own family, spend it with the Barone family as TV Land shows all the hilarious Thanksgiving episodes of “Everybody Loves Raymond.” That’s followed by the classic Thanksgiving episodes of “The King of Queens,” and turkey day celebrations on “Two and a Half Men,” “Roseanne,” “The Goldbergs,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “The Golden Girls.”
3) “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (7 p.m. & 9:15 p.m., AMC)
Kick off your Christmas season with the Griswolds in the movie I cannot celebrate the holidays without. If you’re looking for a movie in that same timeframe that’s a tad more family friendly, TBS is showing “The Wizard of Oz” at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
4) “Friends” Thanksgiving Marathon (1 p.m., TBS)
No show did Thanksgiving as well as “Friends” and with this marathon, you can see all 10 episodes (although the second season one barely mentions Thanksgiving) in one sitting. My favorite is “The One Where Ross Got High” (3:30 p.m.).
5) “Hamilton” (Disney+)
There is never a bad time to watch one of the most brilliant creative works ever produced. Yes, it’s really that good. The songs are incredible, the choreography and direction are stunning and the performances are amazing. If you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, this filmed version of the Broadway musical is well worth the $6.99. And after you’ve seen it, just try to not become completely obsessed like I am.
Whatever you decide to do this Thanksgiving, I hope you make it a good one. But most importantly, I hope you make it a safe one.