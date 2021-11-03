I had already submitted my column when the news broke last week that we had lost James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on “Friends.” Since “Friends” is my all-time favorite TV show, I thought it important to take a column and pay tribute to the man who played the character sometimes referred to as “the seventh Friend.”
Tyler appeared in 185 of the 236 “Friends” episodes, which was the most appearances by any cast member other than the main cast. But it was his 33{sup}rd{/sup} appearance before he got any lines and even then, it was only one word. He was given the role because he was a barista at a Los Angeles coffee shop and the show needed someone who could convincingly operate the espresso machine in the background at Central Perk, where the main sextet spent much of their time. A friend of Tyler’s, who was studying to be a hairdresser, attempted to dye his hair the night before his audition for the part, but the color didn’t quite come out the way they planned. However, the producers liked the look and asked him to keep it. So, Tyler dyed his hair each week during the show’s 10-year run.
Gunther really took off as a character in the third season when it was revealed that he had a crush on Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). His crush would become a running gag throughout the series, culminating with Gunther finally admitting his feelings (and getting gently turned down) in the series finale.
Tyler didn’t get a lot of screen time, but he made the most of every minute he got. There were so many classic moments, it’s hard to choose his best ones. But it turns out that my favorite one was also Tyler’s as well.
In the third season episode, “The One Where Monica and Richard Are Just Friends,” Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) dates an athletic guy who doesn’t realize his loose-fitting shorts are exposing him. Throughout the entire episode, the guys and Phoebe discuss what to do about the situation, with Phoebe even buying him a pair of tighter shorts.
Unable to just tell him the truth, Phoebe decides to break up with him. But before she can get to it, Gunther comes by to clear the table, sees the problem and dryly says, “Hey buddy, this is a family place. Put the mouse back in the house.”
The moment was totally unexpected, but it was totally Gunther.
Tyler appeared in the “Friends” reunion earlier this year, but by Zoom only due to mobility issues caused by the cancer which took his life. All six of the main cast eulogized him on social media last week with Aniston summing it up best by writing, “ ‘Friends’ would not have been the same without you.”
“Friends” is available to stream on HBO Max.