I was just sitting down to type my column when I heard the sad news of the passing of Bob Saget. So I scrapped what I had already written and turned my focus to remembering the man who starred in one of my all-time favorite shows, “Full House.”
For anyone who never watched “House,” Saget was Danny Tanner, the father of three young girls who, in trying to hold everything together after the death of his wife, asked his brother-in-law and best friend to move in with him and help care for the girls. Danny was a neat freak who was just about as awkward and unhip as a dad in the ‘80s could be. But he dearly loved his girls, and he always knew exactly what to say to make them feel better. “House” was like a soothing hot cup of tea with Saget’s Danny providing much of the sugar, as he counseled his daughters with a moral-filled talk in nearly every episode.
I attempted to make a list of my favorite “House” episodes spotlighting Saget, but I quickly realized that such a task was impossible as every episode spotlighted him. He didn’t get the funniest jokes or do the coolest stuff, but as the moral center of the Tanner family, Saget was truly the glue that held “House” together.
A good example is the 15th episode of season four, titled “Ol’ Brown Eyes.” Danny’s oldest daughter, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), plans a fundraiser for her school, but doesn’t invite Danny to play a major role in it. So in order to prove how cool he is, Danny decides he’s going to sing. DJ is mortified when she walks in on her dad badly rehearsing “My Generation.” It’s a tour de force performance from Saget as he awkwardly struts around the living room in leather pants, attempting to look like a rock star. When Danny realizes how embarrassed DJ is, he backs out of his performance, but she feels so terrible about hurting his feelings, she tells him he can perform. The episode ends with Danny belting out a sweet rendition of “My Girl.”
Saget could have very easily been ashamed of “House” and completely moved away from his TV dad legacy. But when Netflix brought us the spin-off, “Fuller House,” in 2016, Saget was right there, still doling out the sugar. When Danny tells annoying neighbor, Kimmy (Andrea Barber), that he considers her family, I cried my eyes out.
As I’m writing this, the tributes to Saget are just starting to pour in, but they all have one common theme — how kind and sweet he was. Pete Davidson even shared that Saget helped him and his mom through some very difficult times. I always thought it was terribly ironic that the often raunchy comedian had so much success as America’s dad, but perhaps that’s because he was much more like Danny than any of us realized.
“Full House” is available to stream on HBO Max. You can stream “Fuller House” on Netflix.