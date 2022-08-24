Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

One of the things that makes Kyle Petty a great NASCAR TV analyst is that he always speaks his mind, whether viewers like it or not. His commentary is just one reason why NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport is far and away the best on TV.

Petty provides that same honesty in his memoir, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing,” written with Ellis Henican. Sometimes that candor is hard to read, but it never ceases to be interesting and to make you think.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

